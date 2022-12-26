WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WPP by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WPP by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.12) to GBX 864 ($10.50) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.70) to GBX 950 ($11.54) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.70) to GBX 1,260 ($15.31) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $886.75.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

