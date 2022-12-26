XRUN Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $311.96 million and approximately $587,784.15 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

