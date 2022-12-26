ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 12,810 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,330 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $19,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

