ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GPC opened at $176.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

