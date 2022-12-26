ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 203,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 10,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 105.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.21. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

