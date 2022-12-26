ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 16,438 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of CTO Realty Growth worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTO. StockNews.com began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.3 %

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

NYSE:CTO opened at $18.11 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $413.65 million, a P/E ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 860.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,550 shares of company stock valued at $389,789. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Articles

