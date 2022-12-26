ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,043 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $141.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.