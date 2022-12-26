ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

