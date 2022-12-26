ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

