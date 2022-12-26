ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $36,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $534.77 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $526.14 and a 200 day moving average of $493.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

