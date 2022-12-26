ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN opened at $263.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

