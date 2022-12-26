ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.86 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

