ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.