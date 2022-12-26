ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. PFG Advisors raised its position in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $103.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.42. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

