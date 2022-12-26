ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $4.74 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 412,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $37,469,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $9,326,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $8,204,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $5,501,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

