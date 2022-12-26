ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

NYSE LHX opened at $206.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

