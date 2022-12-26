ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.87 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

