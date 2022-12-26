ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Akoya Biosciences worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.
AKYA opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
