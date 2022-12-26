ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 17,992 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $43.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

