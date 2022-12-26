ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aflac by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 674,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 248,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

