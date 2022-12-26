ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 293,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

NYSE PNC opened at $155.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

