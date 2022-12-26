ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.57 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

