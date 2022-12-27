10,788 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Acquired by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

IEV stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

