18,817 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
MBB opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.82.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.