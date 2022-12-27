18,817 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

