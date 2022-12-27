25,467 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Insider Activity

Unum Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

