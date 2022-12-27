2,600 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

