35,222 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Bought by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

