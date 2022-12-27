40,193 Shares in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,193 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 199.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCBP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

