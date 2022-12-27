6,990 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.76. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

