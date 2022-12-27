75,000 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

