8,883 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $677,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 45.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Horizon Trading Up 0.0 %

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.