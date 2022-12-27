9,840 Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $447,030.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 155,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,043. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 56.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

