Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 349.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,409 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

