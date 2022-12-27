Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Raised by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,932 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,723 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $10,847,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of ABT opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

