ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €13.00 ($13.83) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.57) to €15.50 ($16.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $14.01 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

