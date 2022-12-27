Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lessened by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.18. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

