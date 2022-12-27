Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Adobe

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.20. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

