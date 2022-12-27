ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ADTRAN worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

