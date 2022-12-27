Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $95.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 144,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

