Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $15.60.
Advaxis Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.