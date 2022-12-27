Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

