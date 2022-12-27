AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,583,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 610,400 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,819,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 359,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.