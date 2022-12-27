Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Boosted by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Airbnb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,637 shares of company stock worth $83,420,173. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.58 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

