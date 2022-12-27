AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.64.

BOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.30.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 47,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,864,077 shares in the company, valued at C$38,095,451.06.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

