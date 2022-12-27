Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.37. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

