Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE ALSN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.
Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,233,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,630,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,996,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.