Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

