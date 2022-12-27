Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

