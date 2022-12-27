ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $35.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 15.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $166,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,411,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $454.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

