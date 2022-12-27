AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
NYSE:DIT opened at $182.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.58. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $249.44.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
