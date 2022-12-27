Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.77.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

